Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,358 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.20 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

