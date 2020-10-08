Sei Investments Co. Makes New $98,000 Investment in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 55,394 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBR opened at $5.61 on Thursday. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

