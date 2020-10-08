Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of GRBK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

