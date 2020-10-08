Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,852 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.