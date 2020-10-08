Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPFI. BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.