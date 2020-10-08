Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $326,898.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in South Plains Financial
Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in South Plains Financial
Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Stock
Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Stock
Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc
Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc
Kimball International Inc Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.
Kimball International Inc Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,084 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc
Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,084 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc
Sei Investments Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report