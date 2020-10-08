Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $326,898.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.