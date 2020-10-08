Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

