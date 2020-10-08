Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 214,776 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kimball International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 563,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 157,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $411.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Kimball International Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBAL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

