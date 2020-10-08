Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,084 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 89.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $53,053,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

