Sei Investments Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Duluth by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

