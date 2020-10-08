Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 1,389 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $308,996.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,128,825.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $222.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.