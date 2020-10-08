Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 5,655 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,572,346 shares in the company, valued at $42,433,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,868.30.

TIPT stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

