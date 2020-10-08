David Tokpay Kong Sells 7,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.86, for a total value of C$69,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,350,820.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Tokpay Kong sold 8,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total value of C$84,160.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$19,640.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$41,120.00.

SVM opened at C$9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

