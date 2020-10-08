Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 3,443 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,097.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79.

On Monday, July 27th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.