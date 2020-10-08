James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $81,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00.

On Monday, July 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $111,420.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.