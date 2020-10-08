Emily Yang Sells 1,522 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,559.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $68,900.00.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $238,337.96.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08.
- On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $124,745.07.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.
Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
