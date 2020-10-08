Emily Yang Sells 1,522 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,559.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $68,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $238,337.96.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08.

On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $124,745.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

