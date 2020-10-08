Julie Cooke Sells 987 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBIX opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.