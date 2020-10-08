Julie Cooke Sells 987 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBIX opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in South Plains Financial
Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in South Plains Financial
Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Stock
Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Stock
Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc
Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc
Kimball International Inc Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.
Kimball International Inc Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,084 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc
Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,084 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc
Sei Investments Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report