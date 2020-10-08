Frank Catalano Buys 1,343,673 Shares of Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) insider Frank Catalano purchased 1,343,673 shares of Keybridge Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$95,400.78 ($68,143.42).

Frank Catalano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Frank Catalano purchased 31,367 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,227.06 ($1,590.76).
  • On Wednesday, August 12th, Frank Catalano purchased 57,000 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$4,047.00 ($2,890.71).
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Frank Catalano purchased 36,847 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,616.14 ($1,868.67).
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Frank Catalano purchased 216,141 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,346.01 ($10,961.44).
  • On Friday, July 17th, Frank Catalano purchased 364,573 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,884.68 ($18,489.06).
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Frank Catalano bought 675,343 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,949.35 ($34,249.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a current ratio of 21.79 and a quick ratio of 14.92.

