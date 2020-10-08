Critical Comparison: Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) versus AppYea (NASDAQ:APYP)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Computer Task Group and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.46% 9.12% 3.79% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Task Group and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.18 $4.13 million $0.40 12.13 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats AppYea on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

