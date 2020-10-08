POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUCOY. ValuEngine upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

