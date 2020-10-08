BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BKGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $1.354 dividend. This is a boost from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

