Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Bright Mountain Media stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Bright Mountain Media has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

