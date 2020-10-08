BAYERISCHE MOTO/S’s (BMWYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

