Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLGNF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Shares of DLGNF opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
