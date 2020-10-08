Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLGNF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of DLGNF opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

