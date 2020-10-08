GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoPro intends to expand its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling its CRM efforts. The action video camera maker aims to translate the business momentum and controlled cost into growth and profitability. GoPro is well poised to benefit from a solid portfolio and direct-to-consumer operating framework with a Plus subscription service. It has sold large volumes of HERO9 Black flagship cameras. However, the company spends a considerable amount on R&D, which hampers margins. It generates the majority of revenues from capture devices and is, thus, exposed to product concentration risk. The COVID-19-induced market downturn might hurt the top line in the upcoming quarters. Highly competitive camcorder market is another headwind. GoPro's market share has been threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.76.

GPRO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GoPro by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

