Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

