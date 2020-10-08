Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.57.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

