Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 448,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.