Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

RMNI stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,197 shares in the company, valued at $188,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $158,424.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at $479,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,499. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 866.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

