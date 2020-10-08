RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $903.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RMR Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RMR Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 926.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 282.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 127.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

