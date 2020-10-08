Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.