Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 313.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 732.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 178,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

