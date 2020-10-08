Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

