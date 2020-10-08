Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

