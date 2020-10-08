New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at CSFB

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 571,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

