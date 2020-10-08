ENI (NYSE:E) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on E. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after buying an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 54.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

