Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Simmons

Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.77.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7,797.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at $99,334,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at $48,078,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,969,346 shares of company stock valued at $212,936,977. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

