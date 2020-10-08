Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.