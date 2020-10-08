AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare gained from two of the three operating segments in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Stratus Video and Advanced Medical buyouts, which are expected to expand its travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Despite demand being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most business lines performed in line or better than the company’s guidance. The launch of customizable, technology-enabled and clinically-based service for businesses buoys optimism. AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, revenue decline within the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment is concerning. The contraction in both margins is also discouraging. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 240.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

