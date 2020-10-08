Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

EQNR stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

