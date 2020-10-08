Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.