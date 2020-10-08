Pi Financial Reiterates “C$2.70” Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

