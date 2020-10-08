Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand through acquisitions and its global diversification efforts are expected to keep driving the top line in the quarters ahead. Moreover. given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to some extent.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RJF. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.