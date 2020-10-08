Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

