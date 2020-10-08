Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Citizens by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 80.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

