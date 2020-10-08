Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.97%.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.
Featured Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.