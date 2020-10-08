Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Near-zero interest rates are likely to hamper revenues to some extent in the near term. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality remains a key near-term concern for the company and might hamper the financials. Further, the company has cut its dividend by 75%, which is bad news. However, strength in card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are expected to continue aiding profits. Furthermore, as the consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, going forward. This, in turn, is expected to support its non-interest income in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

