Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

