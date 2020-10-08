New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.70

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.70 and last traded at $157.54, with a volume of 3341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.78.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.19.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

