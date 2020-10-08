Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $421,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

