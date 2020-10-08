Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $421,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 30th, Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in South Plains Financial
Benedict J. Stas Sells 14,859 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Stock
Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc
Kimball International Inc Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,084 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc
Sei Investments Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc
