Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $125.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 260,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,258,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

