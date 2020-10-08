Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $210.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Clorox stock opened at $215.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average is $208.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $280,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Clorox by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

